Former District President of MP Congress Bemoans Lack of 'Ground Connect' in Party

As party workers were seen scrambling behind their political mentors at Pradesh Congress Committee office in Bhopal on Thursday, an elderly man, with close to 50 years of association to the Congress, was seen sitting quietly beneath a tree smoking his bidi.The man, Hariom Sharma, an ex-serviceman, was carrying some leaflets packed with information on Congress’ achievements of 54 years and ‘problems’ generated in four-year-rule of PM Narendra Modi and during the 14-year-government of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.The PCC on Thursday saw all the hustle and bustle as MP Congress chief Kamal Nath convened meetings of all the party wings, including Seva Dal, Women Congress, NSUI and Youth Congress.Sharma, who was also a Congress district president in 1991 at Ashoknagar, represents those dedicated fighters of the Congress party who feel marginalised over the years after the Congress party lost power to BJP in 2003.The man claims he was jailed for the first time for showing black flags to then BJP MP Vijaya Raje Scindia in Ashoknagar when he was just 16.As a true fighter of the party, Sharma has remained active and is doing his bit for the sake of the party by printing and publishing materials highlighting Congress party’s ‘glorious past’ and ‘misdeeds’ of BJP in pamphlets and handbooks by shelling out money from his own pocket in last 15 years.“Over the years, the party has kept a chosen few at the helm and discarded the contribution of those with strong ground connect,” a visibly upset Sharma said.Citing his own example, he said let alone giving tickets to the candidates suggested by him, the party local MP Jyotiraditya Scindia did not find him suitable for a ticket ever.He also objected to the manner in which former state head Arun Yadav was kept at the helm for over four years without any senior leader lending a helping hand to him in party affairs.He, however, showered praise on newly appointed PCC chief Kamal Nath saying he not only has experience, but also is also beyond factions in the party.As a seasoned campaigner, who has seen it all since the days of the late PM Indira Gandhi, Sharma said the party can’t afford to not count on AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, who has cadre base spread in the length and breadth of the state.“Congress just can’t ignore Digvijaya Singh and form the government in MP,” said Sharma.He, however, lauded appointment of four working presidents who would help out Nath in party affairs.“For dedicated workers like me are no takers in Congress party these days,” said Sharma adding people like him were not contacted by Pradesh Congress Committee even once in last five years.Rampant favouritism is also another reason which forces party workers to shun the field and sit at home, said the elderly man hoping a turnaround for his party.Most of the political protests revolve around Bhopal and senior leaders are loath to venturing out in the state for raising voice on the plight of the public. The Congress veteran also accused BJP leaders of compiling a fortune through unfair means in 15 years of rule. “They have done nothing but to mint money through corrupt means,” alleged Sharma.True to his words, the man after the chat on politics quietly asked the permission to go inside the party office to distribute the handbooks he was carrying with him among the party workers.