Former DMK Mayor Uma Maheshwari, Husband and Maid Hacked to Death in Tirunelveli
The incident came to light when the maid’s mother came in search of her around 4:30pm on Tuesday. Tirunelveli Police Commissioner has reached the spot and is looking into the case.
Chennai: Former Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) mayor Uma Maheswari was murdered at her residence on Tuesday. Her husband Muruga Sankaran (65) and their housemaid were also hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Reddiyarpatti town in Tirunelveli district.
Maheswari (61) was the mayor of the Tirunelveli Corporation between 1996 and 2001. A property dispute was suspected to be a possible motive behind the triple murder, police said, adding they were investigating all angles as the safe in the house was found broken.
(With inputs from PTI)
