Former Goa CM Hints at Defying BJP If Not Given Mandrem Bypoll Ticket
Mandrem and Shiroda bypolls were necessitated after Congress' Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar resigned from the Assembly and joined the ruling BJP in October last year
File image of former Goa CM Laxmikant Parsekar. (Image: PTI)
Panaji: Former Goa chief minister and senior BJP leader Laxmikant Parsekar Monday hinted that he could contest the upcoming Mandrem assembly bypoll as an Independent candidate if his party refused to give him a ticket.
Mandrem and Shiroda bypolls were necessitated after Congress' Dayanand Sopte and Subhash Shirodkar resigned from the Goa Assembly and joined the ruling BJP in October last year.
"I have been traditionally contesting from this constituency. Party workers want me to contest the bypoll. They feel if the BJP does not give me a ticket, then I should stand as an Independent," Parsekar told PTI.
Parsekar said he had met BJP state general secretary Satish Dhond and asked him to carry out a survey to check the party's chances of winning the Mandrem seat. Without naming Sopte, the former CM said local party workers had not accepted the "new person".
Incidentally, Sopte, then with the Congress, had defeated Parsekar in the 2017 Assembly polls.
When contacted, Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar said the process to select a party candidate for Mandrem and Shiroda constituencies had not yet started.
- India vs New Zealand: India’s Chance to Set a Few Records Straight in New Zealand
- 'Posers and Lovers': Tahira Kashyap's Birthday Pics With Ayushmann Khurrana are Unmissable
- Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Discounts on Apple iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Nokia 6.1 Plus And More
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Everything You Need to Know Ahead of the Feb 1 Deadline
- None of the Avengers Can Beat Thanos' Hilarious #10YearChallenge, See Post
