Former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel, Positive for Coronavirus, Passes Away at 92

Former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel, who tested positive for coronavirus last month, has passed away at the age of 92.

Patel complained of difficulty in breathing on Thursday morning when he was taken to a hospital, where he passed away.

Patel underwent a Covid-19 test as one of his attendants was detected with the infection in September after which samples of the former were taken for antigen and the RT-PCR process.

Patel served as the chief minister of Gujarat in 1995 and from 1998 to 2001. A member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly six times, he quit the BJP in 2012 and floated his own political party -- Gujarat Parivartan Party.

The party performed poorly in 2012 Gujarat assembly elections. It was expanded with the merging of the Mahagujarat Janata Party. Later, it was merged back with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in February 2014.

Patel was elected from Visavadar assembly seat in 2012 but later resigned in 2014 due to ill health.

Born in Visavadar town of Junagadh district in 1928, Patel joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 1945 as a 'pracharak'. He started his political career as a worker for the Jan Sangh, of which was he was a founder member, in 1960s.