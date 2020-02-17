Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former Haryana Minister and Faridabad MP Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed Passes Away at 84

Ahmed was elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on five occasions and served as a minister in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. His son Aftab Ahmed represents Nuh in the state Assembly.

PTI

Updated:February 17, 2020, 9:21 PM IST
Former Haryana Minister and Faridabad MP Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed Passes Away at 84
Image for representation.

Chandigarh: Former Haryana minister and Congress leader Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed passed away on Monday at the age of 84, party sources said.

Ahmed was elected to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha on five occasions and served as a minister in the 1960s, 70s and 80s. He was also elected to the Lok Sabha from Faridabad. His son Aftab Ahmed represents Nuh in the state Assembly.

Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda rushed to Nuh after learning about Ahmed's demise, a party release said.

It also said Congress MLAs from Haryana, who were meeting at Hooda's residence here ahead of the pre-budget meeting organised by the state government in Panchkula, observed a two-minute silence for the departed leader.

Hooda recalled the contributions made by Ahmed to the party and society, and said in his demise, the Congress has lost a "leader of the masses". He also described Ahmed as one of the tallest leaders from Mewat.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also expressed grief over Ahmed's demise. In a condolence message issued here, Khattar said Khurshid Ahmed was the senior leader and as a minister, he held important portfolios. The chief minister conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

