Former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal Quarantines Self After State Power Min Tests Covid-19 Positive

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal along with his staff members has quarantined himself at his house here as a precaution after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Facebook post, Dhumal stated that he has quarantined himself at his house.

He quarantined himself as a precautionary measure as he had recently attended a meeting with the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, who was in close contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry. Chaudhry tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.