Former Himachal CM Prem Kumar Dhumal Quarantines Self After State Power Min Tests Covid-19 Positive
File photo of Prem Kumar Dhumal.
He quarantined himself as a precautionary measure as he had recently attended a meeting with the state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, who was in close contact with Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhry. Chaudhry tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.
Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal along with his staff members has quarantined himself at his house here as a precaution after the state power minister tested positive for coronavirus.
In a Facebook post, Dhumal stated that he has quarantined himself at his house.
