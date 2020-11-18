Former Hyderabad Mayor Karthika Reddy of Congress Joins BJP Ahead of City Civic Polls

In a setback to Congress ahead of the December 1 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, party leader and former city Mayor Banda Karthika Reddy on Wednesday joined the BJP, even as major parties announced the names of their candidates for the poll. Karthika Reddy, who served as Mayor before the formation of Telangana, joined BJP in the presence of the party's National General Secretary Bhupender Yadav.

Her husband Chandra Reddy also joined the saffron party. Welcoming Karthika Reddy and others into the party fold, Yadav said BJP would like to provide a corruption-free administration in the GHMC and later in Telangana.

Meanwhile, the ruling TRS released its first list of 105 candidates for the GHMC polls. The opposition Congress announced names of candidates for 45 wards, while TDP said it would release its first list on Thursday.

The GHMC polls will be held on December 1. The ruling TRS had won the last GHMC elections, bagging 99 of the total of 150 wards.

Counting of votes will be taken up on December 4.

.