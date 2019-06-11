Former IAS Officer IV Subba Rao to Continue as Secretary to Vice President Naidu

IV Subba Rao will continue as secretary to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao, a retired IAS officer, as secretary to the vice president on a contract basis in the rank and pay of a secretary of the Government of India, it said.His tenure will be co-terminus with the tenure of the Vice President, the ministry said.