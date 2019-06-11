Take the pledge to vote

Former IAS Officer IV Subba Rao to Continue as Secretary to Vice President Naidu

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao in the rank and pay of a secretary of Government of India as per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

Updated:June 11, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
File Photo of Dr. I V Subba Rao.
New Delhi: IV Subba Rao will continue as secretary to Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu as per an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel on Tuesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the continuation of Rao, a retired IAS officer, as secretary to the vice president on a contract basis in the rank and pay of a secretary of the Government of India, it said.

His tenure will be co-terminus with the tenure of the Vice President, the ministry said.
