Budget Highlights
Ex-IPS Officer Who Had Clashed with CM Mamata Joins BJP, Says 'Thugocracy' Rules Bengal
Ghosh was once considered close to the state's ruling dispensation but had a fallout later, adding that a case was also registered against her.
Bharati Ghosh (C), former IPS officer of West Bengal joins BJP in presence of senior party leaders (L-R) Mukul Roy, SS Ahluwalia, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Ravi Shankar Prasad, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, once considered close to the Mamata Banerjee government but now facing criminal charges, joined the BJP Monday and alleged that "thugocracy" has replaced democracy in the state.
She joined the party here in the presence of senior BJP leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad, Kailash Vijayvargiya and Mukul Roy.
"There is no democracy in West Bengal. 'Crimocracy' and 'thugocracy' have replaced it," Ghosh told reporters.
Vijayvargiya said her joining the BJP will strengthen the party.
Sources said Ghosh was once considered close to the state's ruling dispensation but had a fallout later, adding that a case was also registered against her.
Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
