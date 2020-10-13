Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti, in Detention Since August 5 Last Year, Released

Mehbooba is under detention at her official residence in Srinagar that has been declared a subsidiary jail.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti was on Tuesday released from detention.

"PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is being released from detention," said Jammu and Kashmir administration spokesperson Rohit Kansal.

A government order issued on Tuesday night said her detention was being revoked with immediate effect.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration in July had extended her detention by three months under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA).

Mufti was among hundreds of people and political leaders in the state who were taken into preventive custody hours ahead of the Centre revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating it into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, on August 5 last year.

Responding to the government decision, her daughter Iltija Mufti took to Twitter to thank everyone for their support.

As Ms Mufti’s illegal detention finally comes to an end, Id like to thank everybody who supported me in these tough times. I owe a debt of gratitude to you all. This is Iltija signing off. فی امان اﷲ May allah protect you — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) October 13, 2020

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, who was earlier released from detention, welcomed the move. "I am pleased to hear that Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty and was against the basic tenets of democracy," he said in a tweet.

I’m pleased to hear that @MehboobaMufti Sahiba has been released after more than a year in detention. Her continued detention was a travesty & was against the basic tenets of democracy. Welcome out Mehbooba. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 13, 2020

Mufti was initially detained on August 5 last year. Having spent over eight months in detention at two government facilities designated as sub-jails, she was shifted to her home on April 7 in partial relief. Initially, she was taken into preventive custody. Later on February 5 this year, she was slapped with the PSA.

Mufti heads the PDP, which was in power in Jammu and Kashmir in alliance with the BJP till June 2018.