Former J&K Congress Chief Peerzada Sayeed Quits Party in Support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

In another jolt to Congress in Jammu and Kashmir, party’s former JKPCC chief Peerzada Sayeed resigned from the grand-old party along with his supporters.

Sayeed will join former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is likely to announce his own party.

Azad, 73, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

Since his resignation, a number of prominent leaders have joined Azad, including a former member of parliament, a deputy chief minister, 15 former legislators including seven former ministers, besides a large number of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and grass-root level workers from across Jammu and Kashmir.

Chand, along with others including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from the Congress at a press conference here on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, former Jammu and Kashmir minister Taj Mohiuddin, who also quit the party to join Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front said that they will form their own party and will make an announcement in the next two weeks.

He added that the party led by Ghulam Nabi Azad will be open to coalition with Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here