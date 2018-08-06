Former Journalist Likely to be NDA Candidate for Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Harivansh, JD(U) MP and former editor-in-chief of Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar, is likely to be National Democratic Alliance candidate for Rajya Sabha deputy chairman, news agency ANI reported quoting sources.The lawmaker, who hails from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, is believed to be close to Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.Despite lacking a majority in Rajya Sabha, the BJP-led alliance is said to have taken the decision because of former editor-in-chief's image. According to Prabhat Khabar, his "clean image" can help NDA gather support from the Opposition as well.After serving as editor-in-chief in Prabhat Khabar for over two decades, Janata Dal (United) sent Harivansh to Rajya Sabha as its lawmaker.The election to the post of Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha will be held at 11 am on August 9. The post of the Deputy Chairman has been lying vacant since June this year following the retirement of P J Kurien, who was elected to the Upper House of Parliament on a Congress ticket from Kerala.He was later elected the Deputy Chairman during the UPA government's tenure. The BJP-led NDA government does not enjoy a majority in the House and would need the support of several regional parties to push for the election of its candidate.