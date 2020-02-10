Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's Son Gets Engaged to Congress Leader's Grand-Niece

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa. On February 6, Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account.

IANS

Updated:February 10, 2020, 6:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's Son Gets Engaged to Congress Leader's Grand-Niece
Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets engaged to Revathi.

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday got engaged to Revathi.

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa. On February 6, Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account.

Nikhil's grand father and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda attended the event along with several other politicians and influential people at the Taj West End.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil tried his luck in politics. He lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of former Karnataka actor Ambareesh, in the Mandya constituency.

Nikhil, 30, is a Kannada film actor who made his debut in the bilingual movie Jaguar in 2016.

The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie Production No-1.

In addition to acting in movies, Nikhil is also actively participating in politics by meeting people and visiting several places.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram