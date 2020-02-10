Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's Son Gets Engaged to Congress Leader's Grand-Niece

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday got engaged to Revathi.

Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa. On February 6, Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account.

Nikhil's grand father and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda attended the event along with several other politicians and influential people at the Taj West End.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil tried his luck in politics. He lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of former Karnataka actor Ambareesh, in the Mandya constituency.

Nikhil, 30, is a Kannada film actor who made his debut in the bilingual movie Jaguar in 2016.

The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie Production No-1.

In addition to acting in movies, Nikhil is also actively participating in politics by meeting people and visiting several places.

