Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's Son Gets Engaged to Congress Leader's Grand-Niece
Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa. On February 6, Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account.
Nikhil Kumaraswamy gets engaged to Revathi.
Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Monday got engaged to Revathi.
Revathi is the grand-niece of Congress leader and realtor M. Krishnappa. On February 6, Nikhil shared a picture with Revathi on his official Facebook account.
Nikhil's grand father and former prime minister of India H. D. Deve Gowda attended the event along with several other politicians and influential people at the Taj West End.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Nikhil tried his luck in politics. He lost to Sumalatha Ambareesh, widow of former Karnataka actor Ambareesh, in the Mandya constituency.
Nikhil, 30, is a Kannada film actor who made his debut in the bilingual movie Jaguar in 2016.
The actor will soon start shooting for his new movie Production No-1.
In addition to acting in movies, Nikhil is also actively participating in politics by meeting people and visiting several places.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Adam Gilchrist Smoking Brett Lee for a Clean Six Has Brought Back the Vintage Gilly Nostalgia
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium