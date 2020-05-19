Former Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy Terms Centre's Rs 20 Lakh Crore Stimulus Package a 'Bundle of Lies'

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday termed the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package announced by the Centre as a bundle of lies and an attempt to mislead people.

"This package is nothing but a foolish attempt to mislead people....it is a bundle of lies," Kumaraswamy said at a press conference.

Kumaraswamy said no special skills are required to understand the truth and people will soon realise the truth behind it.

Speaking about the collateral-free loans as announced by the Centre, the JD(S) leader claimed such loans were never new as all the governments have been doing it for the past 50 years.

Kumaraswamy sought to know how the Centre would offer any relief from its Rs 20 lakh crore package to the states, which have incurred huge revenue loss.