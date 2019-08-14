Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Former Kolkata Mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, Mamata Banerjee's Top Aide, Joins BJP

Chatterjee, a former minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, joined the party in the presence of its senior West Bengal leader Mukul Roy and its general secretary Arun Singh.

PTI

Updated:August 14, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee who joined the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday.
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee who joined the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday.
Loading...

Kolkata: Former Kolkata mayor and Trinamool Congress MLA Sovan Chatterjee joined the BJP on Wednesday.

Chatterjee, a former minister of the Mamata Banerjee government, joined the party in the presence of its senior West Bengal leader Mukul Roy and its general secretary Arun Singh. His friend, Baishaki Banerjee, who is a leader of the TMC's education cell, also joined the saffron party.

Welcoming Chatterjee, Roy said he was one of those leaders who has made a big contribution to Banerjee's rise to the post of chief minister. "He will now strengthen the BJP... Let me repeat that TMC will not even get the status of the opposition party," Roy said.

Six TMC MLAs, and one each of Congress and CPI(M) have switched over to the BJP since the results of Lok Sabha elections were announced in May, with the saffron party wooing rival party leaders to bolster its strength in the run up to the next Assembly polls in the state due in 2021.

The BJP made deep inroads in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls by winning 18 out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats, just four less than the TMC.

Chatterjee will be expelled: TMC

The Trinamool Congress, which received a jolt by Chatterjee’s defection, said it will expel him from the party, according to sources.

According to senior TMC leader, efforts were on to bring back Chatterjee to the party fold, who had taken sabbatical from active politics since last year due to personal reasons.

"He will be expelled from the TMC. The party is yet to make a final announcement," a senior TMC leader said on condition of anonymity.

