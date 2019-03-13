English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and His Friend Baisakhi Dismiss Rumours of Joining BJP
Once a favourite of Banerjee, the rift between the two grew over problems in Chatterjee’s personal life that went public, causing an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress.
Baisakhi Banerjee and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee.
Loading...
Kolkata: Former Kolkata Municipal Corporation mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his friend professor Baisakhi Banerjee on Wednesday dismissed rumours of joining the BJP.
Chatterjee was asked by the Trinamool Congress in November 2018 to step down as the city mayor. He was also asked relinquished the posts of housing and fire services minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.
Once a favourite of Banerjee, the rift between the two grew over problems in Chatterjee’s personal life that went public, causing an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress.
Details of Chatterjee’s association with Baisakhi and the spat with his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee becoming public domain, coupled with reports of Chatterjee not functioning efficiently at work, led to him to be sidelined in the party.
Chatterjee said, “Nobody from the BJP has contacted me nor did I contact them. I have been betrayed by my party (TMC), but I will prove myself. This is a bad time for me and I think it will soon get over.”
The rumour of Baisakhi joining the saffron party to contest against Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from the Diamond Harbour constituency led to a gherao by TMC workers of a bungalow where Chatterjee and Baisakhi had put up on Monday night.
Baisakhi later filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora alleging police inaction against the harassment. Her mother and six-year-old daughter were also with them in the bungalow in Raichak, South 24 Parganas district.
Stating that the ordeal went on for a few hours into the night, Baisakhi said even the former mayor’s calls were ignored by police.
She said the protesters had approached Chatterjee’s security guards and even threatened to rape Baisakhi for contesting against Abhishek and kill Chatterjee. They were later rescued by Chatterjee’s personal security guards and escorted back to Kolkata.
Admitting that she had received a call from a BJP leader on March 2, Baisakhi said she would not contest for any party.
“There have been speculations about me joining BJP. Yes, I did receive a call from a BJP leader on March 2, but I don’t want a ticket now,” Baisaki said.
Once a favourite of Banerjee, the rift between the two grew over problems in Chatterjee’s personal life that went public, causing an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress.
Details of Chatterjee’s association with Baisakhi and the spat with his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee becoming public domain, coupled with reports of Chatterjee not functioning efficiently at work, led to him to be sidelined in the party.
Sovan was side-lined from the party after the rift between Mamata and his personal life issues went public. It was learnt that Mamata was unhappy with Sovan’s lack of interest in day to day administrative/civic responsibilities due to his legal battle for divorce with his wife Ratna.
Chatterjee was asked by the Trinamool Congress in November 2018 to step down as the city mayor. He was also asked relinquished the posts of housing and fire services minister in the Mamata Banerjee cabinet.
Once a favourite of Banerjee, the rift between the two grew over problems in Chatterjee’s personal life that went public, causing an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress.
Details of Chatterjee’s association with Baisakhi and the spat with his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee becoming public domain, coupled with reports of Chatterjee not functioning efficiently at work, led to him to be sidelined in the party.
Chatterjee said, “Nobody from the BJP has contacted me nor did I contact them. I have been betrayed by my party (TMC), but I will prove myself. This is a bad time for me and I think it will soon get over.”
The rumour of Baisakhi joining the saffron party to contest against Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee from the Diamond Harbour constituency led to a gherao by TMC workers of a bungalow where Chatterjee and Baisakhi had put up on Monday night.
Baisakhi later filed a complaint with West Bengal Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora alleging police inaction against the harassment. Her mother and six-year-old daughter were also with them in the bungalow in Raichak, South 24 Parganas district.
Stating that the ordeal went on for a few hours into the night, Baisakhi said even the former mayor’s calls were ignored by police.
She said the protesters had approached Chatterjee’s security guards and even threatened to rape Baisakhi for contesting against Abhishek and kill Chatterjee. They were later rescued by Chatterjee’s personal security guards and escorted back to Kolkata.
Admitting that she had received a call from a BJP leader on March 2, Baisakhi said she would not contest for any party.
“There have been speculations about me joining BJP. Yes, I did receive a call from a BJP leader on March 2, but I don’t want a ticket now,” Baisaki said.
Once a favourite of Banerjee, the rift between the two grew over problems in Chatterjee’s personal life that went public, causing an embarrassment to the Trinamool Congress.
Details of Chatterjee’s association with Baisakhi and the spat with his estranged wife Ratna Chatterjee becoming public domain, coupled with reports of Chatterjee not functioning efficiently at work, led to him to be sidelined in the party.
Sovan was side-lined from the party after the rift between Mamata and his personal life issues went public. It was learnt that Mamata was unhappy with Sovan’s lack of interest in day to day administrative/civic responsibilities due to his legal battle for divorce with his wife Ratna.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Wrap: India Grounds Boeing, Deve Gowda Announcement & Other Stories You Missed
- Murder Most Fowl: Chickens 'Teamed Up' to Kill Fox Trying to Enter Their Coop
- Jio Effect: Airtel Introduces New Rs 398 Prepaid Plan With More Data And Free Calls
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 to go on Sale Today From 12 PM: Price, Specifications And More
- Woman Saws Off Her Own Hand to Collect Rs 3 Cr from Insurance Company
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results