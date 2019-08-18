Ex-Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Who Joined BJP, Seeks Police Protection After Withdrawal of Security

Kolkata: Former Kolkata mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, on Sunday sought police protection, claiming that security provided to him was "suddenly withdrawn" after he switched over to the saffron fold.

In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, which was also marked to the West Bengal DGP, state home secretary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chatterjee said his security personnel were removed on Saturday without any intimation.

"... In the wee hours of 11:15 pm on August 17, suddenly all my security personnel were withdrawn by your office without any intimation.

"It is pertinent to mention here that I apprehend such withdrawal of security personnel may be because of the vindictiveness of the state government against me as I've joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 14," he said.

Chatterjee said in spite of resigning from the post of mayor and as a minister on November 22, 2018, his security arrangement was not reduced, as the West Bengal government and police were aware of threats to his life.

"The state government and the police department is fully aware that apart from anti-social elements, presently my life and honour is at stake due to the activities and conspiracies of my wife Ratna Chatterjee (against whom I have filed a divorce case)," he said in the email.

"However in the eyes of the administration, all are equal. I, therefore, urge you to immediately arrange for sufficient deployment of security personnel so that no harm is caused to me and my associates," Chatterjee said.

The TMC leadership declined to comment on the matter. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its "vindictive approach", and asserted if the state does not provide adequate security to Chatterjee, the central government would do so.

