Ex-Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee, Who Joined BJP, Seeks Police Protection After Withdrawal of Security
Chatterjee said in spite of resigning from the post of mayor and as a minister on November 22, 2018, his security arrangement was not reduced, as the West Bengal government and police were aware of threats to his life.
File photo of Sovan Chatterjee. (Image: News18)
Kolkata: Former Kolkata mayor and TMC MLA Sovan Chatterjee, who recently joined the BJP, on Sunday sought police protection, claiming that security provided to him was "suddenly withdrawn" after he switched over to the saffron fold.
In an email to Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma, which was also marked to the West Bengal DGP, state home secretary and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chatterjee said his security personnel were removed on Saturday without any intimation.
"... In the wee hours of 11:15 pm on August 17, suddenly all my security personnel were withdrawn by your office without any intimation.
"It is pertinent to mention here that I apprehend such withdrawal of security personnel may be because of the vindictiveness of the state government against me as I've joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on August 14," he said.
Chatterjee said in spite of resigning from the post of mayor and as a minister on November 22, 2018, his security arrangement was not reduced, as the West Bengal government and police were aware of threats to his life.
"The state government and the police department is fully aware that apart from anti-social elements, presently my life and honour is at stake due to the activities and conspiracies of my wife Ratna Chatterjee (against whom I have filed a divorce case)," he said in the email.
"However in the eyes of the administration, all are equal. I, therefore, urge you to immediately arrange for sufficient deployment of security personnel so that no harm is caused to me and my associates," Chatterjee said.
The TMC leadership declined to comment on the matter. West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh, meanwhile, criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its "vindictive approach", and asserted if the state does not provide adequate security to Chatterjee, the central government would do so.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Labuschagne Replaces Smith to Become First Like-for-like Substitution in Cricket
- Mission Mangal vs Batla House Box Office: Akshay Kumar Maintains Lead on Day 3
- Joe Jonas Celebrates James Bond Themed Birthday with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Sophie
- DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
- Captain America's Peggy Carter Says Her Story with Steve Rogers Had Fitting End in Avengers Endgame