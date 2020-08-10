POLITICS

Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah Mocks Centre's Package For Agricultural Sector

File photo of Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah.

File photo of Former K'taka CM Siddaramaiah.

Siddaramaiah said earlier they saw UPA schemes being rebranded but now their own schemes are being re-announced.

  PTI Bengaluru
  August 10, 2020
Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday ridiculed the agriculture package, saying the Centre has only re-announced its own scheme announced in May this year.

He tweeted, "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had already announced the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund package in May 2020. Now, our... Narendra Modi has announced it again."

He said, "We were seeing UPA schemes being rebranded but now their own schemes are being re-announced."

The former Chief Minister was referring to the Rs one-lakh crore package announced to boost the agriculture sector.

According to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the PM Kisan Scheme has benefited 52.50 lakh farmers in the state. Yediyurappa had said the first installment of Rs 1,049 crore would be credited to farmers' accounts.

