Former Left Front West Bengal Minister Kshiti Goswami Passes Away
Apart from old-age-related illness, Goswami was also suffering from a lung infection for which he was admitted to the Chennai hospital where he breathed his last.
Representative image.
Kolkata: Senior Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) leader and former West Bengal minister Kshiti Goswami died at a private hospital in Chennai due to old-age-related illness on Sunday morning, family sources said.
He was 77 and is survived by his wife and daughter.
Apart from old-age-related illness, Goswami was also suffering from a lung infection for which he was admitted to the Chennai hospital where he breathed his last, the family sources said.
The leader of RSP, which was a constituent of the Left Front, was the state PWD minister for more than two decades since the late eighties till 2011 when the regime was voted out of power.
He was also the state secretary of the RSP for a few years since 2012.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivi Memes Will Light up Your Day
- Resideo Air Purifier Review: An Absolutely No Fuss Clean Air Solution For Your Home
- Bigg Boss 13: Fans Upset with Salman Khan After He Supports Shehnaz Gill Over Himanshi Khurana
- Sai Praneeth Gets Engaged, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap Attend Ceremony
- Chaayos Insists They Only Use Your Facial Data To Let You Buy a Cup of Chai Quickly