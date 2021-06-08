Former Maharashtra Minister Alleges Corruption in Settling Crop Insurance Claims

Former Maharashtra agriculture minister Anil Bonde on Tuesday alleged corruption in settling crop insurance claims of farmers under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and demanded cancellation of the state’s agreement with crop insurance companies. Addressing a press conference here, the BJP leader alleged the MVA government has looted farmers and favoured insurance companies.

“When Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister, 85 lakh of the 128 lakh farmers who had purchased crop insurance from companies received Rs 5,795 crore in the crop loss claims in the 2019 Kharif season. “However, in the 2020 Kharif season (the Shiv Sena-led MVA came to power in November 2019), only 15 lakh of the 138 lakh farmers who had crop insurance could get only Rs 974 crore in claims for crop loss. The insurance companies made a profit of Rs 4,234 crore with the blessings of the Uddhav Thackrey government," he alleged.

Bonde said farmers from the Marathwada and Vidarbha regions received the least in terms of crop insurance claims. “The Maharashtra government’s agreement with crop insurance companies be cancelled and action be taken against erring officials," he said.

He demanded the resignation of the state agriculture minister.

