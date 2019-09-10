Former Maharashtra Minister Kripashankar Singh Quits Congress
Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh siad that he will reveal his political stand at an 'appropriate time' and added that he is not joining the BJP.
Image for representation. (Image: AP)
Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister Kripashanker Singh on Tuesday quit the Congress, saying he did not agree with party's stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370.
The former Mumbai Congress president told PTI that he will reveal his political stand at an "appropriate time" and added that he is not joining the BJP.
"I quit the Congress because I do not agree with the party stand to oppose abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.
Singh served as Mumbai Congress chief and was also a minister in the Congress-NCP coalition government for 15 years.
A Mumbai court last year discharged Singh in a disproportionate asset case for want of sanction to prosecute him. He had come under ED and CBI scanner in the case.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Girlfriend Shubhra Shetty, Ex-wife Kalki Koechlin Send Quirky Birthday Wishes to Anurag Kashyap
- Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: 19-Year-Old Trainee Pilot Himanshu Dhuria to Play for Rs 1 Crore Today
- You'll Never Get Over the Cuteness of Taimur Ali Khan Saying 'Mangal Moorti Morya' in His Baby Lisp
- Deepika Padukone Knows How Ranveer Singh Tunes Her Out When She Nags
- Watch: Dorian Topples Crane Over Building Under Construction As It Hits Canada Province