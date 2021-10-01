CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#IPL2021#Coronavirus#BiggBoss15#Bollywood#Punjab
Home » News » Politics » Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, 13 Congress MLAs Likely to Switch Over to TMC
1-MIN READ

Former Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma, 13 Congress MLAs Likely to Switch Over to TMC

Former Meghalaya chief minister and current leader of opposition, Mukul Sangma. (Image: @mukulsangma/ Twitter screen grab)

Former Meghalaya chief minister and current leader of opposition, Mukul Sangma. (Image: @mukulsangma/ Twitter screen grab)

Sangma is expected to make an official announcement after a meeting with the TMC leaders in Meghalaya, sources said.

Former Meghalaya chief minister and current leader of opposition, Mukul Sangma, and 13 other MLAs are likely to quit the Congress on Friday and join the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Sources confirmed to News18 that Sangma had visited to Kolkata last week and met the top TMC leaders during his stay. He is also close to political strategist Prashant Kishore and sources said they both also held a meeting in the city.

While the senior Congress leader had initially stated that he is not quitting the party, sources said that his differences with Congress have increased. If Sangma switches sides, 13 MLAs from his side will also follow suit.

He is expected to make an official announcement after a meeting with the TMC leaders in Meghalaya, sources told News18.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.

Tags
first published:October 01, 2021, 09:58 IST