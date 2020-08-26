Former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy Meets Dilip Ghosh, Expresses Desire to Work for BJP

Former Meghalaya governor Tathagata Roy Wednesday met West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and expressed his desire to work for the party. Roy had earlier this week met BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and had said the priority should be to defeat the TMC government in the assembly polls due next year.

The former governor had said that he had informed BJP leadership long back that he wished to return to active politics and is willing to accept any role the party entrusts him with.

"Today I met Dilip Ghosh. I told him that I want to work for the party. I had already joined the party through the party's missed call campaign," he said.

Roy was appointed the governor of Tripura in May 2015 and took over as the governor of Meghalaya in August 2018. His tenure got over in May. He was the West bengal BJP president from 2002 to 2006 and a member of the party's national executive between 2002 and 2015.