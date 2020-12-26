Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa Quits BJP Over Farmers' Issue in Punjab

News18 Logo

Accusing the BJP leadership of being insensitive towards agitation farmers, Khalsa on Saturday said that he decided to resign from it due to its leadership's indifferent attitude towards the farmers.

Former MP Harinder Singh Khalsa on Saturday quit the BJP accusing its leadership of having an indifferent attitude towards farmers protesting against the Centre's farm laws. Khalsa (73) had won Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seat in 2014 as an Aam Aadmi Party candidate but had been suspended from the AAP for his alleged anti-party activities. He had joined the BJP in 2019.

Accusing the BJP leadership of being insensitive towards agitation farmers, Khalsa on Saturday said that he decided to resign from it due to its leadership's indifferent attitude towards the farmers. Thousands of farmers are camping at various border points of Delhi borders for a month now, demanding the repeal of three agri-marketing laws enacted at the Centre in September.


