Former MP Minister Tarun Bhanot Asked to Vacate Govt Bungalow in Hours, Congress Cries Foul

The Madhya Pradesh government, headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has started sending notices to former Congress ministers to vacate their official bungalows at the earliest.

After serving notices to several former ministers, officers of the Directorate of Estate sealed the government bungalow of former finance minister Tarun Bhanot on Wednesday and allowed him time till evening to shift his belongings.

Sources said newly appointed BJP state president VD Sharma will be allotted this bungalow. The officers claimed that notices were served to Bhanot twice, but he did not vacate this premises prompting them to initiate government proceedings.

Bhanot, who is staying at his Jabalpur home at present, called it an act of political vendetta. He said he and his family are stuck in Jabalpur due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown and the administration should not have vacated the bungalow in their absence.

Bhanot further said that as a member of the Legislative Assembly, he is eligible for government accommodation and should have been offered alternate residence before asking him to remove his belongings from the present location.

The notices to vacate government bungalows have been issued to other former ministers of the previous Congress government. These include Sajjan Singh Verma, Brijendra Singh Rathore, Hukum Singh Karada, Om Prakash Markam, Priyavrat Singh, Sukhdev Panse, PC Sharma, Umang Singhar, Kamleshwar Patel, Lakahn Ghanghoria, Sachin Yadav and Surendra Singh Baghel.

The Kamal Nath-led government was toppled on March 20 after Jyotiraditya Scindia switched over to the BJP with some Congress MLAs.

Former parliamentary affairs minister Govind Singh the MLAs and ministers should have been first offered an accommodation according to their eligibility before being asked to leave their bungalows.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said there was no political vendetta in the government’s move and the bungalows are being vacated in accordance with laid-down procedures.