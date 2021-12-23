Former MP Ranjit Singh Brahmpura to Rejoin SAD Along With Ujagar Wadali

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura will rejoin the SAD on Thursday. Brahmpura is the patron of the SAD (Sanyukt).

SAD (Sanyukt) general secretary Karnail Singh Peermohammad on Wednesday said Brahmpura will rejoin the SAD in the presence of Akali stalwart Parkash Singh Badal on Thursday. He added that senior vice-president of the party Ujagar Singh Wadali will also join the SAD.

A decision in this regard was taken on Wednesday evening, Peermohammad said. He said they were against an alliance or a seat-sharing arrangement with the BJP for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.

At present, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is the president of the SAD (Sanyukt). Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said the BJP was in talks with former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh and Dhindsa for electoral tie-ups.

Recently, the BJP announced its alliance with Singh’s party, the Punjab Lok Congress, for the upcoming Assembly polls. Brahmpura, a former MP, was expelled from the SAD in 2018 after he raised a banner of revolt against the party leadership.

Subsequently, he launched his own party, the SAD (Taksali). Dhindsa also floated his party, the SAD (Democratic), after he was expelled by the Akali Dal in 2020.

Brahmpura and Dhindsa joined hands and formed the SAD (Sanyukt) after dissolving their respective outfits this year. The Punjab Assembly polls are due early next year.

