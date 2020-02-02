Former Nizamabad MP and Telangana Movement Leader Narayana Reddy Dies
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Former Nizamabad MP and one of the protagonists of the Telangana statehood movement M Narayana Reddy died on Sunday after a brief illness at a private hospital. He was 89.
He was to attend a civic felicitation programme on Sunday, Telangana minister Indrakaran Reddy said. When everyone was waiting for him, the news about his demise came. What was meant to be a felicitation event turned into a condolence meet, Indrakaran Reddy said.
Narayana Reddy was running several educational institutions in Nizamabad district. He is survived by his wife, three daughters and a son.
Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao condoled the death and issued instructions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to arrange state funeral for the leader.
