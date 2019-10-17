Former PDP leader, Several Others Join BJP's Scheduled Caste Wing in Jammu
Former state president of PDP's Scheduled Caste wing Vijay Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing.
Representative image.
Jammu: Former state president of PDP's Scheduled Caste wing Vijay Anand on Thursday joined the BJP along with six others here, a party spokesperson said.
Anand accompanied by Sanjay Kumar, Himanshu, Ravi Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Kumar and John Sotra joined the BJP's Scheduled Caste wing in presence of its state president Jagdish Bhagat and state spokesperson Balbir Ram Rattan.
Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Bhagat said the BJP has relieved 'Valmiki Samaj' of the sufferings which they had to bear during the last 70 years due to Article 370.
"These people were not treated as citizens of the state and their educated children could not apply for the government jobs or other benefits," he said, adding the BJP abrogated the provisions of Article 370 to benefit the weaker sections of the society.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary to Quit Nach Baliye 9?
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- FASTag Will Soon be Mandatory For Your Car: This is How The Digital Payment Tag Works