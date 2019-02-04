English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Former PM Deve Gowda Backs Mamata Banerjee Amid Standoff With CBI
The JD(S) patriarch sympathised with the Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee and said he was shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to arrest the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the subsequent developments.
Loading...
Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has said the massive standoff between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the CBI's attempt to question the Kolkata Police chief in connection with chit fund scams, reminded him of the Emergency days.
The JD(S) patriarch sympathised with the Bengal government led by Mamata Banerjee and said he was shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to arrest the Kolkata Police Commissioner and the subsequent developments.
Banerjee heads the TMC, a key member of the 'Mahagathbandhan', the grand alliance, in which the JD(S) is also an active partner.
"I am shocked to learn about the CBI rushing to arrest the Police Commissioner and subsequent developments in West Bengal. The country has faced similar kind of unconstitutional methods during the Emergency. Situation in WB is similar to that of the Emergency days. #SaveDemocracy," the JD(S) national president tweeted.
The Congress' Karnataka unit too extended its support toeing the party line. It dubbed the Centre's action as anti-democratic and a threat to the federal system of the country.
Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy also extended support to his West Bengal counterpart Banerjee.
"The Bharatiya Janata Party is using the CBI by filing false cases against officers. It is a clear case of political vendetta. We all stand with the Chief Minister of West Bengal," he tweeted.
The senior Congress leader, who has been criticising the NDA government at the Centre for not earmarking sufficient funds and also for excluding Puducherry from the ambit of the Central Finance Commission all along, said, "Time has come for the Narendra Modi-led Central government to go."
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Budget 2019: Top Takeaways From Piyush Goyal's Budget Speech
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Announcements For Farmers And Rural Sector
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Tax Rebates, Sops For Salaried Class
Friday 01 February , 2019 Budget 2019: Here Are The Five Big Takeaways From The Budget 2019
Friday 01 February , 2019 'Kamar Tod Mehangai ki Kamar Tod Di': How Piyush Goyal Stole the Show With Hindi One-liners
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Tibetan Monk-Turned Transgender Model from Bhikku is Now a Queer Social Media Icon
- Google’s Play Store Malware Problem Refuses to Go Away, 29 Photo Editing Apps Caught Red-Handed
- PewDiePie Vs T-Series: One-Sided YouTube Beef Takes Over Super Bowl
- Ranveer Singh Turns 'Gully Boy' at Lakme Fashion Week With His Live Rap Performance
- Captain Marvel: New Video of Brie Larson Taking Down a Skrull Atop a Train is Breaking the Internet, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results