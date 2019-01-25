English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan's Grandson to Join BJP
Subramanya Sharma G will be joining the party in the presence of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa at the party headquarters after the Republic Day celebrations, a release said.
Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan was the second President of India.
Bengaluru: Subramanya Sharma G, the grandson of former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, will be joining Karnataka BJP on January 26, the party said on Friday.
Sharma will be joining the party in the presence of state BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa at the party headquarters after the Republic Day celebrations, a release said.
Sharma had unsuccessfully contested the May 2018 assembly polls as a candidate of the All India Mahila Empowerment Party from Malleswaram constituency in the city.
