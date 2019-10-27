English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Punjab BJP Chief Kamal Sharma Dies of Heart Attack
Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said. Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.
Kamal Sharma. (Image:Twitter/@JanakShivBhakt)
Chandigarh: Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.
Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.
Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.
Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.
