Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Former Punjab BJP Chief Kamal Sharma Dies of Heart Attack

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said. Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.

PTI

Updated:October 27, 2019, 10:18 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Punjab BJP Chief Kamal Sharma Dies of Heart Attack
Kamal Sharma. (Image:Twitter/@JanakShivBhakt)

Chandigarh: Former Punjab BJP president and senior party leader Kamal Sharma passed away on Sunday morning after suffering a heart attack in Ferozepur district.

Sharma, 48, went for a morning walk where he suffered a heart attack, a close aide of Sharma said. He was taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Sharma is survived by his wife and two children.

Two hours back, Sharma had greeted people on Diwali through his Twitter handle.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram