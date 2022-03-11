Former Punjab CM Amarinder Says Cong Leadership Will Avoid Reading Answer Written in Bold Letters

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Friday hit out at the Congress for blaming the anti-incumbency of his four-and-half-years tenure for the poor show in assembly polls, saying the party’s leadership will never learn. Punjab Lok Congress chief Singh, who was unseated from the post of chief minister last year, asked the grand old party who is responsible for its drubbing in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

The @INCIndia leadership will never learn! Who is responsible for the humiliating defeat of Congress in UP? What about Manipur, Goa, Uttrakhand? The answer is written in BOLD LETTERS on the wall but as always I presume they will avoid reading it, said Singh in a tweet.

Singh’s remark came a day after Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said that in Punjab, even though the party presented a humble, clean and grounded leadership, it failed to overcome the anti-incumbency of 4.5 years of Amarinder Singh government and people voted for change.

Advertisement

“The election results of five states are against the party’s expectations. We were expecting good results in Uttarakhand, Goa and Punjab, but we accept that we failed to get people’s blessings," Surjewala had said.

The Congress was routed in the polls with AAP taking 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, leaving it with only 18 seats. The AAP sweep decimated the SAD-BSP combine as well. While the Shiromani Akali Dal got three seats, the BJP got two and the BSP just one.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.