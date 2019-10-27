Take the pledge to vote

Former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal Hails BJP, JJP Alliance in Haryana

Extending wishes to the BJP-JJP alliance, Parkash Singh Badal said he is confident that the two parties will work together in a constructive manner for the welfare of the poor and social harmony.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Former chief minister of Punjab Parkash Singh Badal. (File photo)

Chandigarh: Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal on Sunday hailed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) for joining hands to honour the mandate of the people of Haryana.

Extending wishes to the BJP-JJP alliance, the Akali Dal patron and five-time former Chief Minister Badal said he is confident that the two parties will work together in a constructive manner for the welfare of the poor and social harmony.

Badal will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the new BJP-JJP government headed by Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Sunday afternoon.

