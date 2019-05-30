English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Rajasthan MLA Kailash Choudhary Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0
The 40-year old has been elected from Barmer, the largest parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan.
Kailash Choudhary at the oath-taking ceremony in Delhi on Thursday. (Facebook)
New Delhi: First-time Lok Sabha MP Kailash Choudhary was on Thursday sworn in as a minister of state in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The 40-year old has been elected from Barmer, the largest parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan. Barmer comprises eight Assembly segments and has traditionally been a strong seat of Congress.
Choudhary is a former MLA from Baytoo constituency of Rajasthan.
In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Choudhary defeated Congress candidate and BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son, Manvendra Singh, with a margin of 3.23 lakh votes or 22.75% of the vote share.
Choudhary got a total of 8. 44 lakh votes (59.52%) while Manvendra Singh got 5.20 lakh votes (36.75%). Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP in 2018, four years after his father’s name was dropped as party candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.
