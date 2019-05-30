Former Rajasthan MLA Kailash Choudhary Sworn in as Minister of State in Modi Cabinet 2.0

First-time Lok Sabha MP Kailash Choudhary was on Thursday sworn in as a minister of state in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.The 40-year old has been elected from Barmer, the largest parliamentary constituency in Rajasthan. Barmer comprises eight Assembly segments and has traditionally been a strong seat of Congress.Choudhary is a former MLA from Baytoo constituency of Rajasthan.In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Choudhary defeated Congress candidate and BJP veteran Jaswant Singh’s son, Manvendra Singh, with a margin of 3.23 lakh votes or 22.75% of the vote share.Choudhary got a total of 8. 44 lakh votes (59.52%) while Manvendra Singh got 5.20 lakh votes (36.75%). Manvendra Singh had quit the BJP in 2018, four years after his father’s name was dropped as party candidate for the 2014 Lok Sabha election.