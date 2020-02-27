Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Former RAW Chief AS Dulat Met Ex J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar Early This Month

The officials, however, down played the meeting, saying it was a courtesy meeting as the two -- Abdullah and Dulat -- share a long relationship.

PTI

Updated:February 27, 2020, 7:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Former RAW Chief AS Dulat Met Ex J&K CM Farooq Abdullah in Srinagar Early This Month
File photo of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah.

Srinagar: Former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief A S Dulat met incarcerated former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah recently here but details about their talks are not known, officials said.

Dulat, a close friend of Lok Sabha member Abdullah, had a long conversation with the five-time chief minister of the erstwhile state, they said.

When asked, Dulat denied that any such meeting had taken place. "I have no comments to offer," the Indian spy agency's former chief said.

The officials said the meeting took place on February 12 at Abdullah's Gupkar Road residence, which has been converted into a subsidiary jail by the Jammu and Kashmir home department.

The officials, however, down played the meeting, saying it was a courtesy meeting as the two -- Abdullah and Dulat -- share a long relationship.

The former RAW chief had been approaching Jammu and Kashmir authorities for a meeting with Abdullah, who was taken into preventive custody on August 5 last year, the day when the Centre announced abrogation of special status to the state besides its bifurcation into two union territories -- Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.

The preventive custody was converted into detention under the Public Safety Act on September 17, initially for three months and later renewed again on December 16.

Dulat had been sent in 1999 by the then NDA government to convince a reluctant Abdullah to release Masood Azhar, founder of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, in exchange of passengers of hijacked Indian Airlines plane IC-814.

The Vajpayee government had used Dulat in 1999 because he had handled a similar situation in 1989 during VP Singh's government. As station head of the Intelligence Bureau, he had been tasked to secure the release of five terrorists in exchange of Rubaiya Sayeed, daughter of the then home minister Mufti Sayeed, who had been kidnapped by JKLF militants.

In his book 'Kashmir The Vajpayee Years', Dulat recalled his meeting with Abdullah in 1999 and wrote "You again You were there during Rubaiya's kidnapping. How could you come back again? I said then whatever you are doing is wrong, and I am saying it again. I don't agree with it."

In his book, he had expressed his close bonding with Abdullah.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram