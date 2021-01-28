Former RJD MP Sitaram Joins BJP in Bihar as Saffron Party Moves to Expand Reach in Yadav Community

Former Sitamarhi MP Sitaram Yadav, who belonged to the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday. Over a dozen Yadav leaders from different opposition parties also joined the saffron party in the presence of Bihar party chief Bhupendra Yadav and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal, the Indian Express has reported.

With this, the RJD has suffered a set back as Sitaram holds influence in Sitamarhi. Bhupendra said the party would "only get stronger" with the presence of leaders like him.

BJP is looking to expand its reach in the Yadav community and split the core constituency of RJD, according to the report.

A BJP leader told the Indian Express that the party had strong faced like Ram Kripal Yadav, Nand Kishore Yadav and Nityanand Rai. He said Sitaram's addition had added strength to the party.

Other leaders who joined include former LJP MLA Nagina Devi and Santosh Mehta. Mehta had unsuccessfully contested against BJP leader Nand Kishor Yadav. Patna Municipal Corporation RJD councillor Sunita Devi, ex-RJD MLC Dilip Kumar Yadav, and former RJD state vice president Ramji Manjhi also joined the saffron party,

Patna Municipal Corporation deputy mayor Mira Devi and half a dozen leaders from the Rashtriya Lok Samata (RLSP) also joined BJP.