Former Shooter, Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh Joins Team Modi

Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh took oath as minister in the new cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.A former shooter, Singh was Minister of State (Independent Charge) Planning, Statistics and Programme Implementation; Defence and and Chemicals and Fertilisers during the first term of Modi government.Son of former Haryana chief minister Rao Birendra Singh, Rao was a member of the Haryana Assembly for four terms starting from 1977.He was a minister of the food and civil supplies department during 1982-87, then a cabinet minister of environment, forest, medical and technical education during 1991-96, minister of state for external affairs from 2004 to 2006 and a minister of state for defence production during 2006-2009.Since 2009, he had chaired the parliamentary committee on information technology.Descendant of freedom fighter Rao Tula Ram, Singh was twice elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998 and 2004 from Mohindergarh.In 2009, he won the Gurugram Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate. In the following election, he contested on a BJP ticket and was re-elected.This time, he defeated Captain Ajay Singh of the Congress by 3,86,256 votes.Singh had accused former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda of announcing schemes that majorly benefitted districts falling in the latter’s constituency and his son (Deepender Singh Hooda)’s.He substantiated his allegations with data procured through the Right to Information Act.