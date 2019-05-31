English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Former Teacher at RSS-affiliated School, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank Now Human Resource Development Minister
Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, who has replaced Prakash Javdekar as HRD minister, had a short stint as the chief minister of Uttarakhand.
File photo of BJP minister Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank
Loading...
New Delhi: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who started his career as a teacher in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir is the new Human Resource Development Minister of India.
Nishank came to limelight when he defeated five-time Congress MLA and education minister from Karnaprayag, Shivanand Nautiyal, to win the seat for the BJP in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1990.
Nishank replaces Prakash Javdekar, who moves to Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Nishank’s nomination comes in the wake of RSS's continued efforts for changes in curriculum and policies which could not be undertaken during Prime Minister Modi’s first five years in office. The sangh, especially its chief Mohan Bhagwat, has made no bones about introduction of the new Education Policy and reforms in higher education system.
A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy. The report is yet to be submitted to the government.
Nishank’s choice to head the HRD in the second term of the NDA government is being seen as a precursor to possible changes in the education policy as is being pushed by the sangh. He has had more that two decades of administrative experience as a minister in undivided UP when he served as a minister in Kalyan Singh government.
He also had a short stint as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Haridwar, a seat he has managed to retain in 2019.
Nishank came to limelight when he defeated five-time Congress MLA and education minister from Karnaprayag, Shivanand Nautiyal, to win the seat for the BJP in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1990.
Nishank replaces Prakash Javdekar, who moves to Information and Broadcasting Ministry.
Nishank’s nomination comes in the wake of RSS's continued efforts for changes in curriculum and policies which could not be undertaken during Prime Minister Modi’s first five years in office. The sangh, especially its chief Mohan Bhagwat, has made no bones about introduction of the new Education Policy and reforms in higher education system.
A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy. The report is yet to be submitted to the government.
Nishank’s choice to head the HRD in the second term of the NDA government is being seen as a precursor to possible changes in the education policy as is being pushed by the sangh. He has had more that two decades of administrative experience as a minister in undivided UP when he served as a minister in Kalyan Singh government.
He also had a short stint as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Haridwar, a seat he has managed to retain in 2019.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- The Food Book Recipes App Has a Million Options, And Its Secret Ingredient is Artificial Intelligence
- When Will l Ever Get Home, Asks Rishi Kapoor as He Completes 8 Months of Treatment in US
- EE Becomes UK’s First 5G Network, With OnePlus 7 Pro 5G And Samsung Galaxy S10 5G in Tow
- PUBG Tragedy: 16-Year-Old in Madhya Pradesh Dies After Playing Game For 6 Hours Straight
- ICC World Cup 2019 | They Call Me 'The Claw' & Luckily The Catch Stuck: Stokes
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results