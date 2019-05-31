Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, who started his career as a teacher in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Saraswati Shishu Mandir is the new Human Resource Development Minister of India.Nishank came to limelight when he defeated five-time Congress MLA and education minister from Karnaprayag, Shivanand Nautiyal, to win the seat for the BJP in undivided Uttar Pradesh in 1990.Nishank replaces Prakash Javdekar, who moves to Information and Broadcasting Ministry.Nishank’s nomination comes in the wake of RSS's continued efforts for changes in curriculum and policies which could not be undertaken during Prime Minister Modi’s first five years in office. The sangh, especially its chief Mohan Bhagwat, has made no bones about introduction of the new Education Policy and reforms in higher education system.A committee headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan was formed to draft the new education policy. The report is yet to be submitted to the government.Nishank’s choice to head the HRD in the second term of the NDA government is being seen as a precursor to possible changes in the education policy as is being pushed by the sangh. He has had more that two decades of administrative experience as a minister in undivided UP when he served as a minister in Kalyan Singh government.He also had a short stint as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Haridwar, a seat he has managed to retain in 2019.