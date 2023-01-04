CHANGE LANGUAGE
Former Tripura CM Deb's Ancestral Home Attacked, Car Vandalised in Jamjuri; BJP Blames CPM
1-MIN READ

Former Tripura CM Deb's Ancestral Home Attacked, Car Vandalised in Jamjuri; BJP Blames CPM

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 04, 2023, 09:24 IST

Udaipur, India

Police and official administration reached the spot, and have begun looking into the incident (Source: ANI)

Police and official administration reached the spot, and have begun looking into the incident (Source: ANI)

BJP sources have claimed that the attack was a "conspiracy" by the CPI (M). BJP claimed that people of a particular community carried out the attack

Former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s ancestral home was attacked in Jamjuri village of the Gomti district on Tuesday evening. According to reports, some attackers allegedly stormed the place, broke several windows and set fire to it. Thereafter, they vandalised Deb’s car and bikes outside the house.

Police and official administration reached the spot, and have begun looking into the incident.

The incident took place just a day before the death anniversary of Deb’s father, that takes place on January 4.

A ‘havan’ was slated to take place on Wednesday in remembrance of his father. On Wednesday, a puja will be held in the presence of saints from the state and outside the state.

BJP sources have claimed that the attack was a “conspiracy" by the CPI (M). BJP claimed that people of a particular community carried out the attack.

Kakraban MLA Ratan Bhowmik, who was a minister in the CPI(M) government, held a meeting with the people of the area on Tuesday.

About the Author
News Desk
first published:January 04, 2023, 08:29 IST
last updated:January 04, 2023, 09:24 IST
