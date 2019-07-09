Former TRS MLA Satyanarayana Quits Party, Alleges Party Leaders Tried to Defeat Him

Hyderabad: Former TRS MLA from Ramagundam in Telangana, Somarapu Satyanarayana, quit the party Tuesday, alleging that he was not getting due respect.

Satyanarayana, who lost the assembly polls held in December last, alleged that party leaders, including a former MP, tried to defeat him.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that "as a disciplined soldier," he had kept quiet all this while, despite the "high handedness". "...many, either our ex-MP or ..., it is not fair to name them,... tried to defeat. As a disciplined leader... I kept quiet despite high-handedness," he told reporters at Godavarikhani.

He alleged that partymen harassed, including by police, those who worked with him. It is better to leave when there is no respect, he claimed.

"...The party is moving from being a democratic party to a dictatorial party. Where there is no democracy, many face insults. Under these circumstances, I am resigning from TRS," " he said.

Reacting to Satyanarayana's comments that a former MP had tried to defeat him, TRS MLA Balka Suman, who was an MP earlier, told reporters that the charges are ill-motivated.

He alleged that Satyanarayana's behaviour and comments had been against the party and social justice.

While Satyanarayana lost the Assembly polls last year, Korukanti Chander of AIFB won the election. However, he subsequently announced his support to the ruling TRS.