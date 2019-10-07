Former U'khand CM Harish Rawat Hospitalised in Dehradun after Complaining of Dizziness
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met the senior Congress leader at the hospital to enquire about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.
File photo former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat.
Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat was hospitalised here early on Monday after he complained of dizziness. Rawat was admitted to Max hospital here in the early hours when he felt some dizziness, his chief spokesman Surendra Kumar said.
"Check-ups of a routine nature were conducted and all his reports are normal. There is nothing to worry," Kumar said, adding he will be discharged soon.
Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat met him at the hospital to enquire about his health. Accompanied by Chief Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh and Finance Secretary Amit Negi, he also prayed for his speedy recovery.
