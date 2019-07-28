Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Former Union Minister, Veteran Congress Leader Jaipal Reddy Passes Away at 77

S Jaipal Reddy was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. On Saturday night, his condition turned critical and he breathed his last at 1.29am.

News18.com

Updated:July 28, 2019, 7:17 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former Union Minister, Veteran Congress Leader Jaipal Reddy Passes Away at 77
File photo of Congress leader Jaipal Reddy.
Loading...

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Congress veteran S Jaipal Reddy passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 77.

Reddy was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. On Saturday night, his condition turned critical and he breathed his last at 1.29am. He is survived by his wife, twin sons and a daughter.

Reddy entered politics as a student leader of Osmania University and became a Congress MLA in the 1970s.

Reddy quit the Congress in protest against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and joined the Janata Party and later Janata Dal. However, he later returned to the grand old party and held ministerial berths.

He served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the IK Gujral government. He was the Petroleum minister and later served as the Urban Development minister in Manmohan Singh’s government. Reddy also won the best parliamentarian award in 1998.

The Congress veteran’s body has been shifted to his residence at Jubilee Hills. Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was among the first leaders to rush to his house.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram