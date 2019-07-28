Former Union Minister, Veteran Congress Leader Jaipal Reddy Passes Away at 77

New Delhi: Former Union minister and Congress veteran S Jaipal Reddy passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 77.

Reddy was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, Hyderabad, a few days ago and was undergoing treatment. On Saturday night, his condition turned critical and he breathed his last at 1.29am. He is survived by his wife, twin sons and a daughter.

We are saddened to hear of the passing of former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy. A senior Congress leader, he served as an LS MP 5 times, an RS MP 2 times and as an MLA 4 times.We hope his family and friends find strength in their time of grief. pic.twitter.com/3BHVc07OYA — Congress (@INCIndia) July 28, 2019

Reddy entered politics as a student leader of Osmania University and became a Congress MLA in the 1970s.

Reddy quit the Congress in protest against the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and joined the Janata Party and later Janata Dal. However, he later returned to the grand old party and held ministerial berths.

Deeply saddened & pained by the sudden demise of one of Telangana’s greatest sons - Shri Jaipal Reddy garu. He was a 4 term MLA, 5 term Lok Sabha MP, 2 term Rajya Sabha MP & a former Union minister. It is a huge personal loss for me & for the @INCIndia family. We will miss him. pic.twitter.com/dvozZgFhf8 — Uttam Kumar Reddy (@UttamTPCC) July 28, 2019

He served as Information and Broadcasting Minister in the IK Gujral government. He was the Petroleum minister and later served as the Urban Development minister in Manmohan Singh’s government. Reddy also won the best parliamentarian award in 1998.

The Congress veteran’s body has been shifted to his residence at Jubilee Hills. Party MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was among the first leaders to rush to his house.