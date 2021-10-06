Former UP DGP and Rajya Sabha MP Brijlal Questions Mayawati’s Silence on Dalit’s Death in Lakhimpur Incident

In a sharp attack on Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Rajya Sabha Member Brijlal has questioned her silence over the Lakhimpur incident where a Dalit man lost his life. The former DGP of Uttar Pradesh said, “Why did the tears of ‘Behanji’ dry up in expressing condolences to the deceased Dalit in the Lakhimpur incident? This is proof that her Dalit love is just a pretence. In the true sense, she is the daughter of wealth," a statement issued in this regard said.

Stating that Dalits are just a vote bank for Mayawati, Brijlal said, “She has nothing to do with their pain. Had there been a concern, Mayawati would have definitely spoken something about the Dalit who died in the incident."

Targeting the BSP supremo, the Rajya Sabha MP said, “People are well aware of your misery. The real reason for your sorrow is that you have not been able to take political advantage of this incident. Surely, you will never get this opportunity in Yogi Ji’s government.”

Taking a jibe at the Bahujan Samaj Party, he said, “Mayawati should understand that her political career in UP is already finished and there is no chance of revival”

