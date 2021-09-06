Former UP Governor Aziz Qureshi Booked for Sedition Over Derogatory Remark on CM Yogi

Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh Governor Aziz Qureshi was on Sunday booked for sedition by Uttar Pradesh Police for his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his government in the state. The case was registered in the Civil Line police station of UP’s Rampur district.

Qureshi was accused of making derogatory remarks against the UP government and after Azam Khan’s family on Sunday, he also publicly termed the UP government a ‘devil’. On the cases filed against Azam Khan, he had said the fight is between the devil and a human.

Hurt by his statement, BJP leader Akash Saxena lodged a complaint against him in the Civil Lines police station and the police registered a case against Qureshi under sections 153-A, 153-B, 124-A and 505 (1) (b) of the IPC.

“The former governor had come to meet Azam Khan’s family. The kind of statement he made after leaving from there shows his Talibani mindset. Some people want to make the state like the Taliban, but their intentions will never be fulfilled,” Akash Saxena said.

Qureshi, who reached Rampur to meet Azam Khan’s family, said he had come to see his sister-in-law and nephews.

“I do not need to say anything about the torture and atrocities done by this government on Azam Bhai. I had come to tell the family to have courage. Allah is with them. Inshallah, victory will be theirs. This government should be ashamed of itself … where the government is after your life, one case after another is being lodged. It is a fight between the devil and man. The devil and the blood-drinking monster are on one side and human beings are on one side. We are watching what is happening,” he said.

