Former UP Home Minister from Congress Rajendra Tripathi Joins BJP

Retired IPS officer Gurbachan Lal was also inducted into the BJP

Leaders of Congress, BSP, SP and RLD including former home minister Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP here on Friday.

According to BJP state co-media in-charge Himanshu Dubey, former home minister and three-time Prayagraj MLA Rajendra Tripathi joined the BJP quitting Congress at a programme held at the latter's headquarters here.

Former BSP MLA Krishnapal Singh Rajput (Jhansi), RLD's Muni Dev Sharma (Bijnor), BSP's Veer Singh Prajapati (Bulandshahr), and founder member of SP Kunwar Balbir Singh Chauhan, were among those who joined the party on Friday, Dubey said. Retired IPS officer Gurbachan Lal was also inducted into the BJP, he said.

While joining, the leaders expressed faith in the nationalist policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he added.

first published:December 24, 2021, 15:02 IST