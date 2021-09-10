Former UP Minister Atmaram Tomar Found Dead at Home, Cops Suspect Murder

Former minister, Atmaram Tomar, who had contested the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on a BJP ticket from Chhaprauli in Baghpat district, was found dead in his house on Friday under suspicious circumstances. A towel was found wrapped around his neck and his car and phone were missing.

Tomar, who originally hailed from Bijraul village, had been living in the house on Bijraul road in the city.

Senior police officials have reached the spot and have started investigations. A forensic team and dog squad have also been called in.

A senior police official said that prima facie, it appears that Tomar was strangulated.

He said that on Friday morning, Tomar’s driver Vijay reached his house and rang the doorbell but there was no response.

He made several attempts but when no one opened the door, he pushed his way in and found Tomar dead.

Vijay immediately informed the police. There were no other family members in the house at the time.

The body has been sent for post mortem.

