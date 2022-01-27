Former Uttarakhand Congress president Kishore Upadhyay on Thursday joined the BJP ahead of the state assembly polls. Kishore joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister and the party’s election in-charge for Uttarakhand, Pralhad Joshi and other senior leaders. According to media reports, the BJP which has not yet announced its candidate for Tehri may field Upadhyay from there.

Upadhyay had won the Tehri seat in 2002 and 2007 polls. The Congress has expelled Upadhyay from the party for six years for “anti-party" activities.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.