Former Uttarkhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Sworn in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 2.0

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was on Thursday sworn in as a Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term. He won the Haridwar seat with a margin of 2,58,729, having bagged 6,65,674 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He defeated Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar.Haridwar is an important constituency with over 50% Muslim and Dalit population.In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pokhriyal had defeated Renuka Rawat, Congress candidate and wife of former chief minister Harish Rawat, by winning 50.38% of the votes.In the 2009 general elections, Harish Rawat had won this seat polling 57.83% of the votes. He had then defeated the BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand Giri.