Former Uttarkhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Sworn in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 2.0
Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term.
BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, along with his daughter Aarushi Pokhriyal, shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was on Thursday sworn in as a Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.
Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term. He won the Haridwar seat with a margin of 2,58,729, having bagged 6,65,674 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He defeated Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar.
Haridwar is an important constituency with over 50% Muslim and Dalit population.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pokhriyal had defeated Renuka Rawat, Congress candidate and wife of former chief minister Harish Rawat, by winning 50.38% of the votes.
In the 2009 general elections, Harish Rawat had won this seat polling 57.83% of the votes. He had then defeated the BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand Giri.
Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term. He won the Haridwar seat with a margin of 2,58,729, having bagged 6,65,674 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He defeated Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar.
Haridwar is an important constituency with over 50% Muslim and Dalit population.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pokhriyal had defeated Renuka Rawat, Congress candidate and wife of former chief minister Harish Rawat, by winning 50.38% of the votes.
In the 2009 general elections, Harish Rawat had won this seat polling 57.83% of the votes. He had then defeated the BJP's Swami Yatishwaranand Giri.
