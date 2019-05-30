Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Former Uttarkhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Sworn in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 2.0

Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term.

News18.com

Updated:May 30, 2019, 9:29 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Former Uttarkhand CM Ramesh Pokhriyal Sworn in as Union Minister in Modi Cabinet 2.0
BJP leader and former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, along with his daughter Aarushi Pokhriyal, shows his finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes at a polling station, during the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections, in Dehradun. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ was on Thursday sworn in as a Union minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s new cabinet.

Pokhriyal has been elected as a member of the Lok Sabha from the Haridwar parliamentary constituency for the second consecutive term. He won the Haridwar seat with a margin of 2,58,729, having bagged 6,65,674 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. He defeated Congress candidate Ambrish Kumar.

Haridwar is an important constituency with over 50% Muslim and Dalit population.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Pokhriyal had defeated Renuka Rawat, Congress candidate and wife of former chief minister Harish Rawat, by winning 50.38% of the votes.

In the 2009 general elections, Harish Rawat had won this seat polling 57.83% of the votes. He had then defeated the BJP’s Swami Yatishwaranand Giri.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram