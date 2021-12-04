Fortunate that Before Covid Hit, BJP Govt Came to Power, Brought Stability in India: Amit Shah

India saw a welcome change in 2014 as the BJP government came to power with full majority and provided stability seven years before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday.

“We are fortunate enough that before the Covid-19 pandemic came to the world, India saw a welcome change…the BJP came to power and Modiji became the Prime Minister," Shah said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Shah said that after PM Narendra Modi came to power, 60 per cent of people who were neglected by previous governments became part of the mainstream. “Their bank accounts were opened and many more schemes were initiated for them," he said, adding that these 80 crore people were never a part of India’s progress.

The leader said that in 2014, India received a form of stability after decades of coalition politics at the Centre, seven years before Covid-19 hit. “India was in a state of ‘policy paralysis’," he said.

Talking about the Covid-19 pandemic, Amit Shah said it was not over, and that the country had fought against the virus together so far. Shah added that Modi had done “everything to solve the oxygen crisis during the second wave".

“Our production of medical oxygen was 1,500 metric tonne, but our requirement was 15,000. Modi ramped up the production," he said.

On the newly-emerged Omicron variant, Shah said officials were keeping a vigil watch on the mutant and related developments. The leader batted for awareness and said vaccination should be the key priority.

The Home Minister also talked about India’s security measures, saying the country’s defense policy came out of the shadow of the Centre’s foreign policy, after Modi came to power. “The security of our borders is our priority. If you want to live in peace, then you have to deal with us peacefully. This clear message went out to the whole world," he said.

Shah said Kashmir was witnessing peace, good business investment and influx of tourists post the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Home Minister said the country has given a strong reply to the cross-border terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan, “hitting it in its house" by way of surgical strikes conducted by defence forces. No one believed that Article 370 and 35A can be repealed but Prime Minister Narendra Modi did it in 2019, he said.

“I can say that there is peace now in Kashmir, investment is coming and tourists are flocking." “Kashmir slowly is getting back to normal to stand in unity with the country," he said. He said the Modi government made it clear through its armed surgical strikes into Pakistan that breaching Indian borders was not that easy.

This feat till now was only known to be done by Israel and the US but India too now is in that list. “We want peace with everyone… the security of our borders is our top priority and we have given a definite and loud message in this context." “Due to this, India now has a different acceptance in the world," he said. Talking about the recent challenges posed by the COVID-19, the home minister said PM Modi’s effective policies brought out the economy, hit by the pandemic, in quick time.

With inputs from PTI.

