'Fortunate that BJP Opened Doors for Me': Scindia Accorded Grand Welcome in Bhopal

Jyotiraditya Scindia, who reached Bhopal on Thursday for the first time after joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), expressed his gratitude towards the party for "opening the doors" for him.

On reaching the party office, Scindia addressed the BJP members, saying, "Today, it is a very emotional day for me. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me and I received the blessings of party president JP Nadda, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah."

"I have brought only one thing with me (to BJP) and that is my hard work," he added.

The former Congress leader, who landed in Bhopal with Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, was accorded a grand welcome by party members.

At the Raja Bhoj airport, Scindia was greeted by former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state BJP president VD Sharma, leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava, former ministers Rampal Singh, Bhupendra Singh and Narottam Mishra. Scindia's paternal aunt and BJP MLA Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who reached the airport earlier, also welcomed him.

"The organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work and efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you," said Scindia.

Hoardings and BJP flags were put up by Scindia's supporters and BJP leaders along the 15-km route of his rally from the airport to the state BJP headquarters.

The former Union minister sat atop an open vehicle and travelled to the BJP office along with a grand procession comprising thousands of BJP workers.

The BJP office was also decked up and workers were hired to showers flowers on him. A picture of his late father Madhav Rao Scindia was placed at the BJP office initially but later removed.

Scindia will file his nomination papers for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls on Friday, a party spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, unimpressed by his rebellion, Congress workers showed him black flags at the airport and at Roshanpura square in the city.

Earlier in the day, black paint was thrown at one of Scindia's posters while other banners were torn by unidentified persons at several places. Congress workers also burnt his effigy at places to protest his move of deserting the party when it needed him the most. The municipal corporation had also seized banners put up in his support from the city.

